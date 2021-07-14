MP Board 10th Result 2021: MPBSE Matric results to be released today; Check details

Bhopal, July 14: The MP Board 10th Result 2021 Date and Time has been announced. The class matric results will be released on July 14, 2021. The Board also announced that this year, the MP class 10 results will be out by 4 pm.

It can be seen that the MP Board 10th Result 2021 will be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE. Students, who are waiting for their MPBSE Matric results, can check them on mpresults.nic.in.

In 2021, MPBSE cancelled the class 10 or matric exams due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. It was not just MPBSE but many Boards across the country took this call.

In order to pass in Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 exams, students need 33 per cent in every subject. Along with this, students will also need to score 33 per cent as the aggregate score in MP Board 10th Result 2021.

This year, the MP Board class 10 result will be calculated on the basis of set evaluation criteria released by the Board. According to that criteria, the marks of every student will be calculated out of 100.

The distribution has been done this way- 50 per cent weightage will be given to pre-board exams, 30 per cent weightage will be given to unit tests and 20 per cent weightage will be given to the internal assessments.

Students must keep a check here for the latest updates on MP Board 10th result 2021 and on the official site.

