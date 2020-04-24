MP: 67-year-old diabetic doctor dies of COVID-19 in Bhopal

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Apr 24: A doctor from Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month died on Friday in Bhopal's AIIMS, an official said.

The doctor, a popular figure in the medical fraternity in Hoshangabad district, was also suffering from diabetes, he said.

"He tested positive for coronavirus and was also suffering from diabetes. He was around 67," All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal Director Dr Sarman Singh told PTI. He was the first COVID-19 patient in Hoshangabad district and tested positive on April 7, sources said PTI.

His wife too was detected with the infection before her reports returned negative, and she is currently in quarantine, they said.