YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP: 5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out in building in Indore

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Indore, May 7: Five people were killed and 11 sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality of Indore early on Saturday, police said.

    MP: 5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out in building in Indore

    A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn, Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

    Five bodies were pulled out of the building while the 11 wounded have been rushed to hospital, he said, adding most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation.

    The fire has been brought under control and a detailed investigation was on, Qazi said.

    Comments

    More MADHYA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh fire accident

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X