Movie shooting on Railway premises to get easier thanks to Film Facilitation Office

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: To make the entire process more streamlined and efficient, the Railways has created an integrated single window mechanism for permissions for film shootings on its premises.

Earlier filmmakers had to seek the permission of 17 zonal chief public relations officers and the Railway Board by submitting applications. However now with the setting up of the Film Facilitation Office, the applications can be submitted through a web portal. This portal will also be used for permissions for shooting feature films and TV/web shows. Producers will have to apply offline for shooting of music videos, documentaries and commercials, the Railways said in a press note.

"Indian railways share a long association with Indian cinema. It has always lent support to Indian cinema for shootings. We welcome filmmakers to apply online for filming and hope the railways will continue to be featured in screenplays," said Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:52 [IST]