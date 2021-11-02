YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Movie shooting on Railway premises to get easier thanks to Film Facilitation Office

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: To make the entire process more streamlined and efficient, the Railways has created an integrated single window mechanism for permissions for film shootings on its premises.

    Movie shooting on Railway premises to get easier thanks to Film Facilitation Office

    Earlier filmmakers had to seek the permission of 17 zonal chief public relations officers and the Railway Board by submitting applications. However now with the setting up of the Film Facilitation Office, the applications can be submitted through a web portal. This portal will also be used for permissions for shooting feature films and TV/web shows. Producers will have to apply offline for shooting of music videos, documentaries and commercials, the Railways said in a press note.

    "Indian railways share a long association with Indian cinema. It has always lent support to Indian cinema for shootings. We welcome filmmakers to apply online for filming and hope the railways will continue to be featured in screenplays," said Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma.

    More FILMS News  

    Read more about:

    films

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X