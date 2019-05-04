Movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' screened amid polls, EC orders seizing of halls

India

oi-Vikas SV

Hyderabad, May 04: In violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and also of the specific order concerning the film, three cinema halls screened the Telugu movie Lakshmi's NTR in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

Film Lakshmi's NTR, which reportedly show TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in poor light, was supposed to be released in Andhra Pradesh on May 1. But after after some TDP functionaries approached the Election Commission, the poll body did not give permission to screen the film, said reports.

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed film maker Ramgopal Varma on Tuesday not to release ''Lakshmi's NTR'', reiterating its April 10 order not to screen it and another movie until further orders. State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi informed Varma that the movie should not be released till the model code of conduct was in force.

Following the ban, the movie could not be released in the state, though it hit the screens in all other places.

PM Modi's biopic to release on May 24

What has now come to fore is that, the three theatres ignored the orders and screened the movie in the morning show on May 1.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi urged the poll body to take action against Kadapa district Joint Collector for allegedly failing to stop the screening of the film, said reports.

An order to seize the three theatres has now been issued.