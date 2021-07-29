Naxals from Telangana were in the process of making grenade launchers, IEDs: NIA

Motive behind killing of Parihar brothers in Kishtwar aimed at reviving terror in Chenab Valley

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 29: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator in the killing of the Parihar brothers at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused has been identified as Malik Noor Mohammad Fayyaz aged 51. The case relates to the killing of Anil Kumar Parihar and his brother Ajit Kumar Parihar. The brothers were fired at by unknown persons when they were returning home.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against 7 persons including three terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen who were killed. The terrorists who were killed were identified as Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain.

Four persons were also arrested in the case-Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Azad Hussain Bagwan and Rustam Ali. Further investigation in the case to the unearthing of a larger conspiracy. The motive was to revive terrorism in the Chenab Valley.

The NIA said that Fayyaz had visited Assam and Nagaland along with the other accused to procure weapons for furthering terrorism in the Valley. He was instrumental in motivating and recruiting gullible Muslim youths to join the cadres of HM.