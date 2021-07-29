YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motive behind killing of Parihar brothers in Kishtwar aimed at reviving terror in Chenab Valley

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 29: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator in the killing of the Parihar brothers at Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

    The accused has been identified as Malik Noor Mohammad Fayyaz aged 51. The case relates to the killing of Anil Kumar Parihar and his brother Ajit Kumar Parihar. The brothers were fired at by unknown persons when they were returning home.

    Motive behind killing of Parihar brothers in Kishtwar aimed at reviving terror in Chenab Valley
    File Photo of Anil Kumar Parihar

    The NIA filed a chargesheet against 7 persons including three terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen who were killed. The terrorists who were killed were identified as Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain.

    Jammu and Kashmir: BJP's state secretary Anil Parihar, his brother shot dead in KishtwarJammu and Kashmir: BJP's state secretary Anil Parihar, his brother shot dead in Kishtwar

    Four persons were also arrested in the case-Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Azad Hussain Bagwan and Rustam Ali. Further investigation in the case to the unearthing of a larger conspiracy. The motive was to revive terrorism in the Chenab Valley.

    The NIA said that Fayyaz had visited Assam and Nagaland along with the other accused to procure weapons for furthering terrorism in the Valley. He was instrumental in motivating and recruiting gullible Muslim youths to join the cadres of HM.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X