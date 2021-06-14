Stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka to be used for making Ayodhya Ram temple

Motivated by hate says Trust on allegations of purchasing land for Ram Temple at inflated price

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 14: Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Chmpat Rai has rejected allegations levelled by the Opposition parties about purchasing land for the Ram Mandir at inflated prices.

He said that the allegations were motivated by political hatred. He said that all the land purchased by the Trust is a price much lesser than the market rates. The purchase of land is being on the basis of a mutual dialogue he also said.

Opposition alleges 'major' scam in land purchased to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya

"After the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station. The land that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far has been bought at a price much less than the open market price," Rai said in a statement.

Allegations (of fraud) are misleading & motivated by political hatred. All lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market price: Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai pic.twitter.com/SRucZwaHKX — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

The APP and Samajwadi Party alleged that land worth Rs 2 crore was purchased art Rs 18.5 crore by the Trust in Ayodhya. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth Rs 2 crores at 7:10 pm. At 7:15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for Rs 18.5 crores.

SP leader, Tej Narayan Pandey asked how a land's value can increase 10 fold in 10 minutes. He alleged that the trust purchased a piece of land, which had been purchased for Rs 2 crore just 10 minutes back, in Rs 18.5 crore on March 18, he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 10:25 [IST]