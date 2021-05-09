YouTube
    New Delhi, May 09: Well its Happy Mother's Day! Mother's Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 9, in India.

    Mother’s Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes mothers all around the world with adorable pop-up card

    Search giant Google is celebrating Mother's Day in its latest doodle which is a pop-up card honoring all the mothers for their contribution and sacrifices made towards the upliftment of their kids.

    Illustrated by Olivia today's Google doodle is a heartfelt dedication to all the mothers who love unconditionally.

    Happy Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status Happy Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

    Google makes some of the best doodles and they have done it again.

    It is believed the modern Mother's Day celebration first began in the US, when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
