Mother Dairy: Token milk to cost Rs 4 less to cut plastic use

India

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Oct 01: Mother Dairy on Tuesday said that it had lowered the price of 'token milk' and it will be available at a cheaper price than packaged milk. The price difference between the token milk and packaged milk is Rs 4.

According to a report, with the current daily average volume of 6 lakh litres through Mother Dairy's network of 900 booths, the cash incentive works just closer to Rs 90 crore per year.

Mother Dairy said,''We have lowered the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per litre, to encourage cutting down the plastic usage. With the current daily average volume of 6 lakh litres through Mother Dairy's network of 900 booths, the cash incentive works just closer to Rs 90 cr per year.''

Mother Diary hopes consumers will gradually move away from packaged milk.

Single-use plastics, also referred to as disposable plastics, are commonly used for packaging and include items intended to be used only once before they are thrown away or recycled.