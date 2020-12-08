Most retweeted tweet in India 2020

Pandemic is Word of the Year 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: The year 2020 is coming to a close and it would be safe to say that it has not been the best ones, firstly due to COVID-19 and secondly due to the numerous tragedies that have been reported.

In this backdrop Twitter India has put up an interesting thread. "We are not sure what happened to 2020... but #ThisHappened.

We're still not sure what happened to 2020... but #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/ta6Vh6eD6g — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

2020s most tweeted sports and movie hashtags:

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter 😉



खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

The most quoted tweet goes to Amitabh Bachchan:

The most Quoted Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा क़ोट किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் மேற்கோள் காட்டப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/aqXTnaZI0h — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Here is the most liked tweet of 2020:

The most Liked Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

And here is the most re-tweeted tweet of 2020:

The most Retweeted Tweet of 2020

2020 में सबसे ज्यादा रीट्वीट हुआ ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் ரிடுவீட் செய்யப்பட்டடுவீட் pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020