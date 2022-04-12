Most parts of Northern India, Delhi reeling under heatwave

Too Hot to Handle: Why mercury is rising and How does India measure heatwave?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 12: Delhi has recorded more days with heatwave conditions in April this year compared with the same month over the past four years.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be at 42 degrees Celsius today.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal yesterday.

Most parts of the Northern India is also reeling under the heatwave conditions. Over the past few days, maximum temperatures were above normal by six to ten degrees Celsius at most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana,Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 14:35 [IST]