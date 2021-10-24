Most farmers supporting Centre's agri-marketing laws, says Tomar

You have right to protest not right to block roads: SC to farmers

Bhopal, Oct 24: Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said most farmers and their unions were supporting the three agri-marketing laws brought in by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal before leaving for campaigning in Gudikheda and Pandhana, part of the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll is scheduled on October 30, he said the three agricultural laws have been brought in for the benefit of the farmers.

''Most farmers and their unions are in support of these laws. However, some people have difference of opinion. We discussed this issue with them earlier with sensitivity, and whenever they will bring proposals in future, the Centre will definitely discuss them,'' Tomar said.

In reply to a question about the shortage of DAP compost, he said there was a ''slight shortage of DAP fertilizer because we import it and prices have also gone up'' ''When the prices of DAP had increased in the last season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to provide subsidy of Rs 1,200 per bag to reduce the burden of farmers. Now, prices of DAP fertilizers have increased at the international level and it has been decided to subsidise it at Rs 1,650 per bag,'' he informed.

He said DAP was being being made available and being supplied but added that farmers must continue to look at other options as well.