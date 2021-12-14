Most commonly used passwords in India 2021

Year 2021: How many foreign trips did PM Narendra Modi go in this year?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 14: In this digital era, we are tend to use several apps, accounts, and much more.We need passwords for all these apps and accounts to protect our data and privacy.

A password is secret data, typically a string of characters, usually used to confirm a user's identity. The easier a password is for the owner to remember generally means it will be easier for an attacker to guess. However, Indians seem to have an affiliation to a generic word, sequence, or something very easy to hack into.

Password management service NordPassCommon has come up with Most Common Passwords Used By Indians for 2021. Here is the list

password

12345

123456

123456789

12345678

india123

1234567890

1234567

qwerty

abc123

A few more passwords commonly used by Indians.

Iloveyou

Xxx

Indya123

1qaz@WSX

123123

Sairam

Omsairam

abcd1234

1qaz

Passwords Can Be Hacked In Seconds

The above passwords are quite simple and quite easy to hack into. Despite the numerous messages and warnings to use strong passwords, Indians seem to be picking on easy passwords like number sequences.

The report further states that these common passwords can be cracked by hackers in under a minute.

The report explains that a few region-specific passwords like india123 would require roughly 17 minutes to hack into. Nevertheless, it's still hackable, making it vulnerable.

Nearly 30 of the top 200 most common passwords could be cracked in less than a second. Easy passwords like 'chocolate' can be cracked in just three seconds.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 19:12 [IST]