Moscow-Goa Azur Air flight diverted after bomb threat; 2nd incident in a month

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 21: A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, news agency PTI has reported quoting a police official. The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said.

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned a bomb being planted on the plane," an official told PTI.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after Moscow-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. Azur Air international flight was diverted to the Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat and made a safe emergency landing there at 9.49 pm on Monday, officials had said.

After evacuating all 236 passengers and eight crew members, the plane as well as the luggage was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found. The crew and passengers spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:20 [IST]