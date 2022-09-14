MoS MEA Muraleedharan attends Kenya’s President swearing-in

New Delhi, Sep 14: Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) V Muraleedharan on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of President William Ruto in Nairobi and handed over a congratulatory letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

The MoS said that the relationship between India-Kenya is poised to grow wider and deeper.

In a Twitter post, the MoS said, "Delighted to attend swearing-in ceremony of President Elect H.E Dr. William Ruto of Kenya at Nairobi.Handed over congratulatory letter of PM @narendramodi ji. Confident that the relationship is poised to grow wider and deeper."

The MoS also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Kenya and shared recent developments in India with them. He also underscored the contribution of the Indian diaspora to both Kenya and India.

