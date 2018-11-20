  • search

MoS Aviation confirms revival plan for Air India to be ready in 2-3 weeks

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Minister of State for Civil Aviation on Tuesday confirmed that the revival plan for Debt-laden national carrier Air India Ltd will be ready in 2-3 weeks.

    MoS Aviation confirms revival plan for Air India to be ready in 2-3 weeks

    The Ministry to mull options for Air India divestment once aviation sector picks up.

    Also Read | Denied extra booze, Irish woman creates ruckus onboard Air India flight, abuses staff

    Air India has a net debt of more than ₹55,000 crore. It includes a working capital debt of more than ₹35,000 crore, and aircraft debt of around ₹20,000 crore.

    Currently, Air India has 27 Boeing 787-8 aircraft, of which 21 are already leased through sale and leaseback model. The airline owns 15 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. It has a total of 49 widebody aircraft.

    Read more about:

    civil aviation ministry air india aircraft

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue