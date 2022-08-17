Mortal remains of missing soldier recovered after 38 years

New Delhi, Aug 17: The mortal remains of a soldier, who went missing during an Army operation in Siachen in 1984 and was recovered a few days ago, arrived in Leh on Wednesday.

The wreath laying was carried out with full military honours and mortal remains will be handed over to the family.

The Sainik Group Centre in Ranikhet on Sunday identified the body as that of Chandrashekhar Harbola of the 19 Kumaon Regiment. Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

During patrolling, they came into the grip of an ice storm. While the bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five could not be found and Harbola was one among them. According to the Indian Army, the late soldier was identified with the help of the identification disk bearing his Army number.

Mortal Remains of LNk(Late) Chander Shekhar who lost his life during deployment in Operation Meghdoot in 1984 arrived in Leh. Wreath laying was carried out with full military honours & mortal remains to be handed over to family: Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/yLLNC323Ja — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Also, he had been deployed for Operation Meghdoot at Gyongla Glacier in 1984.

His wife Shanti Devi, originally from Almora, currently lives in Saraswati Vihar Colony in Haldwani.

Shanti Devi said at the time, that they were married for nine years and that she was 28. Their elder daughter at the time was four and the younger one was one and a half years old.

She said Harbola had last arrived home in January 1984, during which he had promised to return soon. However, Shanti Devi said she was proud of her husband as he prioritized his service to the country over the promises made to the family.

According to information available, Harbola, a resident of Dwarahat in Almora, had enlisted in the army in 1975. Reportedly, the body of another soldier was also found but his identity was yet to be ascertained.

