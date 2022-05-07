More we condemn, less it is: Khattar on Bagga’s arrest

New Delhi, May 07: It was a drama filled Friday with the Punjab Police arresting BJP leader, Tajinder Bagga. After his arrest the police were stopped in Haryana by the cops, following which Bagga was brought back by the Delhi Police based on a kidnapping complaint.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the incident is condemnable. The more it is condemned, the lesser it is. He also said that the procedure was not followed while arresting him. It was political in nature and during the polls, Bagga had delivered speeches and these normally include political content and blaming. News agency ANI quoting Khattar said that if something happens, the Election Commission takes note and then the police look into it.

"Tajinder Bagga was kidnapped and was being taken to Punjab... We then handed him over to Delhi Police. Punjab has become a torture house for AAP. Why's every case being registered in Punjab? Even Delhi can register cases," Haryana's home minister, Anil Vij told ANI.

There has been a political uproar following this incident. The BJP has blamed the AAP of misusing the law. The AAP on the other hand said that there is nothing political and Bagga had been picked up as he evaded summons on previous occasions.

Here is how the drama unfold:

The Punjab police reached Bagga's residence in Delhi early this morning and took him into their custody

After he was taken away the Delhi Police filed a kidnapping case

The Punjab Police team taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped en route by the Haryana cops

The Haryana police then took Bagga along with them

Later the Delhi Police team reached Haryana and took Bagga along with them

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of a resident of Mohali.

BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The Punjab police has arrested Bagga from his home. They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh."

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said in the morning that "more than 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house. It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".

