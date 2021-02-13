Want to donate for Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction? Here's how you can contribute

More than Rs 1500 crore received in donations for Ram Mandir's construction: Trust

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Surat, Feb 13: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has said that it has received more than Rs 1,500 crore so far by the public across the country for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The trust also announced that the ongoing donation drive, which began on January 15, will conclude on February 27.

Speaking to media, Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said, "For the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the whole nation is donating funds. We aim to reach 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across the country during our donation drive."

"We are conducting the donation drive from January 15 and it will continue till Feb 27. I am here in Surat as part of the drive. People are contributing to the trust. After 492 years, people have got such an opportunity again to do something for the Dharma," he added.

"Till now, Rs 1,511 has been deposited in the account of Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir," he confirmed.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which was constituted to look after the construction and management of the Ram Temple, started the donation drive for temple's construction across the country on January 15.

Back on November 9, 2019, a five-judge of the Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Later on August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple.