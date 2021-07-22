More than 3,000 Indian citizens died in 70 countries due to COVID-19: MEA

Parents of more than 600 children died due to COVID-19 from April to May 28: Government

New Delhi, July 22: The Ministry of External Affairs told the Rajya Sabha that as many as 3,570 Indian citizens died abroad due to COVID-19 as per information provided by the Indian government's Missions/ Posts abroad.

According to reports, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that after such requests were received by India's diplomatic missions abroad, financial assistance for transporting the mortal remains to India or for local burial was also provided from the Indian Community Welfare Fund.

According to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian citizens lost their lives due to the coronavirus in 70 countries. The highest number of Indians, nearly a third, died in Saudi Arabia.

It is alleged that as many as 41 lakh Indians lived in Saudi Arabia as of 2017. They are predominant in the construction and services sector.

The government has rejected recent studies that indicated that millions died in the country from COVID-19, many times the official toll of almost 4,20,000. It said several states are now "reconciling" their data after dealing with a spike in cases in April and May.

Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 19:23 [IST]