More than 20.31 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated

India

New Delhi, May 10: 6,738 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 16 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered/ dispatched to States and UTs to augment and supplement their infrastructure, so far. The Union Government is ensuring that the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to States and UTs through fast custom clearances, and use of air and road.

In another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 17 Cr as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses. China took 119 days and USA took 115 days for reaching the same landmark.

A total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,47,102 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,39,72,612 FLWs (1stdose), 77,55,283

FLWs (2nddose), 20,31,854 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,51,79,217 (1stdose) and 65,61,851 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,36,74,082 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,49,83,217 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

2,46,269 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 20,31,854 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

As on Day-114 of the vaccination drive (9th May, 2021), 6,89,652 vaccine doses were given. Across 5,685 sessions, 4,05,325 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,84,327 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,86,71,222 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.39%. 3,53,818 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 74.38% of the new recoveries.

3,66,161 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 73.91% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,930 while Kerala reported 35,801 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 37,45,237. It now comprises 16.53% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 8,589cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. 13 States cumulatively account for 82.89% of India's total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

3,754 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 72.86% of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.

Three States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep.