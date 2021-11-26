Let gazette come out, will believe govt on farm laws roll back only then say leaders

More farmers reach Delhi borders, to mark one year of farm protests today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 26: Forget leaving, more farmers gathered at Delhi's borders to mark one year of their protest against the contentious three farm laws.

The farmers have been camping at three border points of Delhi Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for the last one year. The movement against three new farm laws of the Centre began with a "Dilli Chalo" programme on November 26-27 last year.

The Centre has recently announced its decision to repeal the three farm laws.The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions that is spearheading the protest, said, the repeal of the three laws is the first major victory of the movement and it is awaiting the fulfilment of the remaining legitimate demands of the protesting farmers.

"Over the course of 12 months of one of the largest and longest protest movements across the world and in history, crores of people took part in the movement, which spread to every state, every district and every village of India. Apart from the government's decision and cabinet ratification of a repeal of the three anti-farmer laws, the movement achieved several victories for the farmers, common citizens and the nation at large," it added.

"On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to mark one year of the historic farm movement with massive protests at Delhi, morchas at the capitals and district headquarters of distant states, farmers and workers are responding in huge numbers.

So far, at least 683 farmers have sacrificed their lives during the year-long movement.

The farmers union had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing six demands along with the repeal of farm laws.

Withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for those who lost their lives during protests.

Ex-gratia aid for the families of around 700 farmers who lost their lives in the movement.

'Removal and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra for his role in the Lakhimpur Kheriincident'.

'Dropping cases against hundreds of farmers for stubble burning'.

'The government should withdraw its draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021'

'The government should introduce a law guaranteeing MSP based on the C2+50% formula'

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 9:31 [IST]