    More Congress leaders agree that Modi must be judged ‘issue-wise, not person-wise'

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be demonised all the time found support from some other leaders of the party like Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

    Ramesh at a book launch yesterday said that not acknowledging PM Modi's achievements would not help the opposition. Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story". He further said that not recognising Modi's work and "demonising" him all the time was not going to help.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
    Coming out in Ramesh's support, Singhvi tweeted that PM's acts should be judged "issue-wise and not person-wise".

    "Always said demonising #Modi wrong. No only is he #PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferent-they must be judged issue wise and nt person wise. Certainly, #ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds. #Jairamramesh (sic)," Singhvi's tweet said.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor echoed similar views and said praising the prime minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition's criticism.

    "As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time," a PTI report quoted Tharoor as saying.

    Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also agreed with Singhvi saying, "Very true sir. Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Hope Modi and team also realise this."

    [Modi arrives in France, Macron says no third party should interfere or incite violence in Kashmir]

    "Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and the Congress' immense contribution and carry it forward. Criticisms should be on policies, not personalities," she said.

    Ramesh had, however, clarified that he is not asking anyone to praise or applaud the prime minister, but only wants the political class to at least recognise the traits he has brought to the governance -- particularly the "economics of governance".

    narendra modi congress jairam ramesh

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
