Morbi tragedy: Civic body takes onus, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Nov 17: The Morbi civic body in Gujarat has taken full responsibility for the collapse of the suspension bridge in the city that killed over 140 people. In its counter-affidavit submitted in the Gujarat high court, the civic body informed that 'the bridge shouldn't have been opened'.

The current Chief Officer (CO) of Morbi municipal corporation will also be present in court at the next hearing on Nov 24.

The civic body's response comes after the court criticised it for treating the tragedy in a casual manner.

The bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri had earlier told the civic body, "Yesterday you were acting smart, now you are taking the matter casually." The court also added, "So, either file your reply by this evening, or pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh."

As many as 140 bodies were recovered from the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi town by the armed forces, National Disaster Response Force and other rescue agencies.

Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of Morbi bridge collapse incident

The bridge was originally built in 1877 and had been closed for six months for repairs. The cops arrested nine people on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Those arrested included ticketing clerks accused of letting too many people onto the bridge and contractors who were in charge of repair work.

All the accused are from the private company Oreva co which has been responsible for maintaining the bridge.