Morbi bridge collapse updates: Centre is extending all help to the State Govt, says PM Modi
Morbi, Oct 31: At least 130 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Drones being used to help in the search and rescue operation in Morbi, following the incident of #MorbiBridgeCollapse— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
The death toll stands at 132, operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/qlA8BCtnva
Gujarat | "I can't describe it in words. There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The admin also helped too. I never saw anything like this ever," says Haseena, an eyewitness to #MorbiTragedy pic.twitter.com/dJ7lgj9BoU— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
Gujarat | "I sell tea there every Sunday. People were hanging from cables & then slipped down. I didn't sleep & helped people entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die. Never saw anything like that in my life," says an eye-witness of #MorbiTragedy pic.twitter.com/sippTi2oaC— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
#MorbiBridgeCollapse | Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat carried out search and rescue operations for survivors of the mishap. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/tfEjCW3MhE— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Several people lost their lives in yesterday's incident in Gujarat. First of all,I express condolences to families of all those who died in the unfortunate incident. May all those who died, rest in peace"#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/9mRauVDib6— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022