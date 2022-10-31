Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue ops in full swing as Indian Army uses drones for search

Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review the situation in Morbi, at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar. He was briefed about ongoing rescue operations at the site.

PM Modi once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance.

The high level meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including those from the Home Department of the State and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

At least 132 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening.

Gujarat: Nine arrested in Morbi bridge collapse

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible.

The bridge was opened for tourists by the agency despite knowing that their "callous approach" in the maintenance and management of the bridge may lead to human deaths, the FIR stated.

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

