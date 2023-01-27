Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva Group’s boss named in police chargesheet

In the name of charity, Rs 50 lakh transferred to personal A/C: ED in chargesheet against Rana Ayyub

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Jan 27: The Gujarat Police on Friday filed a charge sheet in the suspension bridge collapse incident that had occurred in Morbi town of Gujarat in October last year, in which 135 people were killed.

The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, was filed in the Morbi sessions court by Deputy Superintendent of Police P S Zala, who is the investigating officer of the case.

In addition to the nine accused who are already behind bars, Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which used to operate the bridge, has been named as the tenth accused in the charge-sheet, sources said.

Rajkot range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav said managers Deepak Parekh, Dinesh Dave, three security guards, two ticket clerks and as many private contract workers have been arrested and are in judicial custody.

A magistrate's court has already issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel in connection with the October 30, 2022 bridge collapse incident. His anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing on February 1.

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river that had collapsed. Major allegation against Oreva group is that without proper fitness certificate whether the suspension bridge is fit for public or not, the company opened it for visitors.

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 15:31 [IST]