Mood of The Nation: 73% polled Indians believe PM Modi handled Covid pandemic well

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted by India Today and Karvy Insights found that 73 per cent polled Indians have said they are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) opinion poll has revealed that almost three-fourths of Indians believe that PM Modi has done a good or outstanding job in handling the pandemic. Another 18 per cent said it's average, while 7 per cent said it's poor and only 2 per cent responded very poor, opinion poll reveals.

In the MOTN survey:

23 per cent respondents said the govt's handling was outstanding

50 per cent said it was good

18 per cent said it was average

7 per cent said it was poor

2 per cent said it was very poor

A total of 12,232 interviews were conducted--67 per cent in rural and 33 per cent in urban areas--spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 assembly constituencies in 19 states.

Conducted by Karvy Insights, Mood of the Nation is India's top opinion poll and its results are presented in January and August every year.