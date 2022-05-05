With Khalistanis having a free run in the UK, the issue would crop up during the Johnson visit

Month after SJF calls for merger of Haryana-Punjab, cops net four Khalistan terrorists

The development in Haryana comes just a month after the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SJF) made yet another call for the merger of Haryana and Punjab.

New Delhi, May 05: The security agencies have busted another attempt by Khalistani terrorists to revive terrorism in Punjab.

Four suspected Khalistani terrorists were arrested in Karnal, Haryana. They have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder who belong to Punjab.

The police recovered a pistol and 21 live cartridges. The police said that the weapons were air dropped using a drone by one Harjinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist based in Pakistan.

A Toyota Innova was intercepted at 3 am by the police based on a tip-off at the Bastara toll plaza. The car was laden with explosives. The police also seized cash and 6 mobile phones. The police suspect that they could have been in the process of assembling a tiffin bomb.

The suspects were in touch with Rinda, who would send locations to them to deliver explosives and weapons. Our team recovered containers filled with explosives, Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said.

The development in Haryana comes just a month after the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SJF) made yet another call for the merger of Haryana and Punjab. Its proscribed chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu stated that quickly Haryana shall be within the fingers of the Khalistan's.

Once he posted the video, it went viral on the social media. Penny threatened that Haryana will quickly develop into a part of Khalistan and shall be merged with Punjab. He additionally stated that as a way to obtain this purpose, Khalistan flags shall be hoisted atop workplaces of the Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon and Ambala on April 29.

In February this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered blocking of apps, websites and social media accounts linked to the proscribed terror organisation, Sikhs for Justice.

The SJF was proscribed by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019. The government said that the outfit was trying to revive terrorism in Punjab.

The order was a much needed one as these pro-Khalistan outfits had started running a sustained campaign against the Union of India. Be it undertaking blasts, targeted killings or trying to infiltrate the farmer protests, these elements headquartered abroad are trying to make Punjab terror infested.

Groups such as the Sikhs for Justice whose bosses are seated in Canada continue to play a dangerous role. Punjab has seen a lot of activity of late including the security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ludhiana Court blast.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that there has been a sustained effort to portray the Centre as anti-Sikh. They will do it more as the elections near. Even ahead of the Punjab elections, the Intelligence Bureau has received several alerts about these elements attempting to disrupt the process.