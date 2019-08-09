Home News India live

Monsoon Updates: Rescue operations continue across the country

India

New Delhi, Aug 14: The death toll in flood-affected states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala among others mounted to 225 on Tuesday, with 91 people losing their lives since 8 August in Kerala, even as the weather in deluge-hit Karnataka and Maharashtra improved, allowing authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

Two rain-related deaths were also reported from Uttar Pradesh where several parts saw heavy overnight showers. Besides Kerala, 54 have died in Karnataka, 49 in Maharashtra and 31 in Gujarat in floods and related incidents. Odisha, which is being battered by heavy showers since last week, on Tuesday saw a flood-like situation in parts of the state and the forecast is of more rains in the next two days. The toll in flood-affected states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala among others mounted to 225 on Tuesday, with 91 people losing their lives since 8 August in Kerala, even as the weather in deluge-hit Karnataka and Maharashtra improved, allowing authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Malappuram and Kozhikode districts in Kerala for Wednesday, while an orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall at the isolated places in the hilly areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra on August 14. Kerala Thiruvanthapuram district administration sets up collection centres to receive relief materials for flood-affected areas. Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 48, 3 people still missing, in Maharashtra. Red alert issued in districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode, and Orange alert in districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for tomorrow. #Maharashtra: Indian Air Force conducted relief operation in flood-affected Kurundwad village, in Kolhapur district, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wPusvgDGq8 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 Indian Air Force: 91 deaths, 59 people missing, and 34 injured due to flood-related incidents across the state, between 8th August to 13th August, in Kerala. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun during next 48 hours, an India Meteorological Department, Dehradun, alert says. Maharashtra #MaharashtraFloods: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a medical camp on Haripur road in Sangli. Two doctors of NDRF along with paramedics and support staff with essential medicines are present there to ensure medical help to people. pic.twitter.com/pPw3Anz9Zu — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a medical camp on Haripur road in Sangli. Two doctors of NDRF along with paramedics and support staff with essential medicines are present there to ensure medical help to people. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired state Cabinet Meeting today and announced Rs. 6813 crore assistance for the flood-affected persons of the state; Rs. 4708 crore for Kolhapur, Sangli & Satara & Rs. 2105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik & rest of the affected districts. Kerala The weather office on Tuesday issued fresh red alert for Kerala with rains battering the central districts. The alert was issued for Idukki, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts as CM visited Wayanad and Malappuram (in north Kerala), that have borne the brunt of monsoon rains, and assured people that his government will do everything to alleviate their sufferings. Independence Day celebrations to be a low-key affair in flood-hit areas of Karnataka. DCs have reportedly been instructed to celebrate I-day in a simple manner. Noushad, a cloth vendor in Kochi, donated new clothes kept for Eid sale to flood-affected people of the region, says,'My intention was to help people, by God's grace video went viral. Some ppl from Dubai called me saying they change their Eid plans and gave money to relief fund'. Flood victims of Katuru village of Mundagod taluk of Uttara Kannada district took BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde to task. Victims forced the MP to inspect flood-hit areas. BSY to announce a special package for Hegalagatti village in Shivamogga. CM instructs officials to prepare a report on damages caused by floods. Karnataka Stranded residents at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru who were rescued by Indian Army tied ‘rakhis’ to the soldiers and gave them an emotional send-off. Maharashtra Indian Air Force (IAF) today provided relief material to flood-affected people in Shirol block of Kolhapur. Air Marshal SK Ghotia: Rescue operations are underway since 8th August. Currently, operations are underway in Hampi, people are being rescued&being taken to Vijayanagar. We have appointed the base commander of Belagavi Air Force camp as the task force commander. Odisha Odisha: Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section since early morning today due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes. pic.twitter.com/0nyhaGRXUK — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section since early morning today due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes. I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent.



The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling.



It is such an honour and pleasure to be your MP.



Thank you Kerala. pic.twitter.com/PVwmUAFboZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2019 Congress MP from the constituency Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp at St. Jude’s Shrine, Chundale, today. Kerala 88 people have died in 14 districts of Kerala since 8th August due to floods; 40 reported missing. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Shivamogga on flood-situation in the state: Today I will meet local MLAs in Shivamogga and discuss the situation. I request Government of India to release 10,000 crore immediately Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on flood-situation in the state: Situation is very bad. Home Minister Amit Shah & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. Loss of over 50,000 cr in the state. On 16th Aug, I'm going to Delhi to meet PM regarding this Odisha Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes. Maharashtra National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals Maharashtra Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43. 3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people.

Maharashtra In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination. Maharashtra A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Kerala The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Karnataka Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials. Kerala Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains. Karnataka Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department. Himachal Pradesh India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am). Karnataka Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday. Kerala Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday. Maharashtra 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. Kerala The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts. Karnataka 9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state. Kerala The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday. Karnataka Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected. Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam. Kerala Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river. Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding. Kerala Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur. Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today. According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water. Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala. Karnataka Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam. Chhattisgarh At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains. Karnataka Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas. Maharashtra More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region. Kerala 60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad. Karnataka #KarnatakaFloods: CM BS Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Jamkhandi Taluka pic.twitter.com/cnsyzbtR71 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 9, 2019 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol today. Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods. Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district.