Monsoon Updates: Rescue operations continue across the country

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The death toll in flood-affected states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala among others mounted to 225 on Tuesday, with 91 people losing their lives since 8 August in Kerala, even as the weather in deluge-hit Karnataka and Maharashtra improved, allowing authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

    The flooded coastline in the north of Kochi, Kerala
    Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:58 AM, 14 Aug
    Two rain-related deaths were also reported from Uttar Pradesh where several parts saw heavy overnight showers.
    8:58 AM, 14 Aug
    Besides Kerala, 54 have died in Karnataka, 49 in Maharashtra and 31 in Gujarat in floods and related incidents.
    8:58 AM, 14 Aug
    Odisha, which is being battered by heavy showers since last week, on Tuesday saw a flood-like situation in parts of the state and the forecast is of more rains in the next two days.
    8:57 AM, 14 Aug
    8:57 AM, 14 Aug
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Malappuram and Kozhikode districts in Kerala for Wednesday, while an orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.
    8:45 AM, 14 Aug
    India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall at the isolated places in the hilly areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra on August 14.
    8:42 AM, 14 Aug
    Kerala
    Thiruvanthapuram district administration sets up collection centres to receive relief materials for flood-affected areas.
    10:53 PM, 13 Aug
    Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 48, 3 people still missing, in Maharashtra.
    10:46 PM, 13 Aug
    Red alert issued in districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode, and Orange alert in districts of Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod for tomorrow.
    10:21 PM, 13 Aug
    Indian Air Force:
    9:07 PM, 13 Aug
    91 deaths, 59 people missing, and 34 injured due to flood-related incidents across the state, between 8th August to 13th August, in Kerala.
    6:29 PM, 13 Aug
    Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun during next 48 hours, an India Meteorological Department, Dehradun, alert says.
    3:59 PM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a medical camp on Haripur road in Sangli. Two doctors of NDRF along with paramedics and support staff with essential medicines are present there to ensure medical help to people.
    3:45 PM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired state Cabinet Meeting today and announced Rs. 6813 crore assistance for the flood-affected persons of the state; Rs. 4708 crore for Kolhapur, Sangli & Satara & Rs. 2105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik & rest of the affected districts.
    2:23 PM, 13 Aug
    Kerala
    The weather office on Tuesday issued fresh red alert for Kerala with rains battering the central districts. The alert was issued for Idukki, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts as CM visited Wayanad and Malappuram (in north Kerala), that have borne the brunt of monsoon rains, and assured people that his government will do everything to alleviate their sufferings.
    1:37 PM, 13 Aug
    Independence Day celebrations to be a low-key affair in flood-hit areas of Karnataka. DCs have reportedly been instructed to celebrate I-day in a simple manner.
    1:36 PM, 13 Aug
    Noushad, a cloth vendor in Kochi, donated new clothes kept for Eid sale to flood-affected people of the region, says,'My intention was to help people, by God's grace video went viral. Some ppl from Dubai called me saying they change their Eid plans and gave money to relief fund'.
    1:26 PM, 13 Aug
    Flood victims of Katuru village of Mundagod taluk of Uttara Kannada district took BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde to task. Victims forced the MP to inspect flood-hit areas.
    1:24 PM, 13 Aug
    BSY to announce a special package for Hegalagatti village in Shivamogga. CM instructs officials to prepare a report on damages caused by floods.
    1:24 PM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka
    Stranded residents at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru who were rescued by Indian Army tied ‘rakhis’ to the soldiers and gave them an emotional send-off.
    1:23 PM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    Indian Air Force (IAF) today provided relief material to flood-affected people in Shirol block of Kolhapur.
    1:23 PM, 13 Aug
    Air Marshal SK Ghotia: Rescue operations are underway since 8th August. Currently, operations are underway in Hampi, people are being rescued&being taken to Vijayanagar. We have appointed the base commander of Belagavi Air Force camp as the task force commander.
    1:22 PM, 13 Aug
    Odisha
    Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section since early morning today due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes.
    1:22 PM, 13 Aug
    Congress MP from the constituency Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp at St. Jude’s Shrine, Chundale, today.
    10:37 AM, 13 Aug
    Kerala
    88 people have died in 14 districts of Kerala since 8th August due to floods; 40 reported missing.
    10:36 AM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Shivamogga on flood-situation in the state: Today I will meet local MLAs in Shivamogga and discuss the situation. I request Government of India to release 10,000 crore immediately
    10:36 AM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on flood-situation in the state: Situation is very bad. Home Minister Amit Shah & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. Loss of over 50,000 cr in the state. On 16th Aug, I'm going to Delhi to meet PM regarding this
    9:22 AM, 13 Aug
    Odisha
    Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes.
    9:22 AM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals
    9:22 AM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43. 3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people.
