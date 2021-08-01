Monsoon updates: HP CM Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Lahaul-Spiti
New Delhi, Aug 01: Delhi and the adjoining regions of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, on Sunday.
Visuals shared by news agencies on social media showed downpour lashing several parts of the national capital, from Connaught Place to the Barapullah flyover.
Himachal Pradesh | Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Lahaul-Spiti district— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021
(Photo source: Chief Minister's Office) pic.twitter.com/09eTvvxUUs
Rajasthan | Streets flooded, water entered houses after rain in Ajmer— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021
"Our houses are flooded with rainwater. All our works have been halted due to this," Narendra Kumar, a resident of Sunheri colony pic.twitter.com/P4HfTwA55n
Delhi | Underpass waterlogged in Prahladpur area, as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/P8wDPD3fKl— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021