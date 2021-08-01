Monsoon updates: HP CM Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of flood-affected Lahaul-Spiti

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 out: How to download marksheet via DigiLocker

New Delhi, Aug 01: Delhi and the adjoining regions of the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, on Sunday.

Visuals shared by news agencies on social media showed downpour lashing several parts of the national capital, from Connaught Place to the Barapullah flyover.

Catch here for all the LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh | Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Lahaul-Spiti district



(Photo source: Chief Minister's Office) pic.twitter.com/09eTvvxUUs — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021 Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Lahaul-Spiti district Rajasthan | Streets flooded, water entered houses after rain in Ajmer Rajasthan | Streets flooded, water entered houses after rain in Ajmer



"Our houses are flooded with rainwater. All our works have been halted due to this," Narendra Kumar, a resident of Sunheri colony pic.twitter.com/P4HfTwA55n — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021 "Our houses are flooded with rainwater. All our works have been halted due to this," Narendra Kumar, a resident of Sunheri colony Delhi | Underpass waterlogged in Prahladpur area, as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/P8wDPD3fKl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021 Delhi | Underpass waterlogged in Prahladpur area, as the city continues to receive rainfall Yamuna river wild: In 2019, the flow rate had peaked to 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60 metre-mark, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Delhi sounds flood alert A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the "warning mark" of 204.50 metres. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock, a district administration official said. According to the Delhi flood control room, the discharge rate at the Hathnikund Barrage peaked to 1.60 lakh cusecs Tuesday afternoon, the highest this year so far. 13 boats deployed The Irrigation and Flood Control Department deployed 13 boats in different areas and put 21 others on standby to move the people. Haryana discharging more water into the river from Hathnikund Barrage On Friday, with Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage, the Delhi Police and the East Delhi district administration started evacuating the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital. Yamuna water level recedes below danger mark in Delhi The water level in the Yamuna continued to recede as it went below the danger mark of 205.33 on Saturday, a day after the Delhi administration sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate the floodplains. The water level was recorded at 204.92 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 6 pm. It went up to 205.59 metres at 9 pm on Friday and came down to 205.01 metres at 8 am on Saturday morning. The national capital and adjoining areas are expected to witness moderate to heavy intensity rain accompanied by thundershowers between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.



"Our houses are flooded with rainwater. All our works have been halted due to this," Narendra Kumar, a resident of Sunheri colony pic.twitter.com/P4HfTwA55n — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021 "Our houses are flooded with rainwater. All our works have been halted due to this," Narendra Kumar, a resident of Sunheri colony Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh | Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Lahaul-Spiti district



(Photo source: Chief Minister's Office) pic.twitter.com/09eTvvxUUs — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021 Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the flood-affected region of Lahaul-Spiti district