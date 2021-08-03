For Quick Alerts
Monsoon Updates: Cloudy sky, light rain likely in Delhi
India
New Delhi, Aug 03: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain over parts of central and northwest India for the next 3-4 days. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on August 3. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over East Rajasthan till August 6.
Catch here for all the LIVE updates:
14 dead, 2.5 lakh displaced as heavy rain, water discharged from dams flood Bengal
At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams, followed by heavy rain, has inundated streets and homes
1,600 people rescued in MP
DRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people till date, along with 11 by Air Force. 70 SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. We have requested for more teams. 200 villages have been surrounded. Our ministers are in contact. I want to reassure people stuck in floods: MP CM
Water level of Ganga River rises
Bihar: Water level of Ganga River rises above danger level in Patna due to heavy rain. Several Ghats submerged. "There is fear that the rising level of Ganga and other rivers might pose a threat to Patna. It will be very difficult to control the situation," says a local.
Flood situation in MP
Due to heavy rain & floods, the situation in Gwalior, Chambal, Shivpuri and Sheopur areas is serious. 5 helicopters were deployed y'day that are unable to fly due to bad weather. Officials are present on site & are analysing situation: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra