Monsoon Updates: Cloudy sky, light rain likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 03: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain over parts of central and northwest India for the next 3-4 days. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on August 3. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over East Rajasthan till August 6.

Newest First Oldest First 14 dead, 2.5 lakh displaced as heavy rain, water discharged from dams flood Bengal At least 14 people died due to wall collapse or electrocution and nearly 2.5 lakh got displaced in six districts of West Bengal, where discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation dams, followed by heavy rain, has inundated streets and homes 1,600 people rescued in MP DRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people till date, along with 11 by Air Force. 70 SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. We have requested for more teams. 200 villages have been surrounded. Our ministers are in contact. I want to reassure people stuck in floods: MP CM Due to heavy rain and floods, around 1,171 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Bhind and Rewa areas have been affected. 800 mm of downpour received in 2 days. 