Monsoon session to begin on July 18

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Ju1 1: The 2022 monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and the session is slated to conclude on August 12, news agency ANI reported.

The session will coincide with the presidential and vice-presidential elections.

While voting for the presidential election is slated for July 18, for vice-presidential election, it will take place on August 6, if necessary. NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are in the fray in the presidential election. "The ninth session of Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, July 18.

Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, August 12," a Lok Sabha release said.

In the forthcoming presidential polls, the ruling NDA has fielded former Jharkhand Governor Jharkhand Governor. On the other hand, Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate.

Besides Murmu and Sinha, a host of commoners had also filed their papers for the top constitutional post in the country, which include a slum dweller from Mumbai, a namesake of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, a social activist from Tamil Nadu and a professor from Delhi.

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 1:14 [IST]