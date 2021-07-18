YouTube
    Monsoon Session of Parliament: All party meet to be held, Sonia to discuss strategy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 18: The government will convene an all party meeting today ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that would begin tomorrow.

    Monsoon Session of Parliament: All party meet to be held, Sonia to discuss strategy

    Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla has also called a meeting of the floor leaders to discuss matter related to the session. Congress president, Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha members to discuss the floor strategy of the Opposition.

    Ahead of Monsoon Session, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in DelhiAhead of Monsoon Session, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in Delhi

    The Monsoon Session will begin on July 19 and end on August 13. The session is expected to have 20 sittings and all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed. Such meetings are held to ensure the smooth function of the House during the session.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
