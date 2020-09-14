Monsoon Session: NDA's Harivansh defeats oppn candidate Manoj Jha to become RS Deputy Chairman

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 14: After a motion moved by JP Nadda, NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha post voting. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad congratulated Singh. Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu said,''I declare that Harivansh ji has been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Harivansh's contribution as MP and his skills in conducting the House. "I congratulate Harivansh on his election. The way he has carved his honest image has created a lot of respect in my heart for him," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the election of Harivansh Narayan Singh as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it. The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member. Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.