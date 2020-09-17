Monsoon Session Day 4: There is mismatch between what China speaks and does, says Rajnath Singh

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 17: On the fourth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha witnessed discussions on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. Following this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is giving his statement on the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh in the Upper House

Even as a full-fledged discussion over the statement has been ruled out, Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, will decide the future course of action after listening to Singh.

In a meeting between representatives of the government and Opposition parties on Wednesday, the Centre had agreed to a debate in Parliament on four key Opposition-sponsored topics-GST, economy and jobs, national education policy and the draft environment impact assessment.

Earlier, Singh told the Lok Sabha that India is committed to a peaceful resolution to the border stand-off with China, and India and China have not arrived at a mutually acceptable solution until now. He said Indian forces are determined to protect the country's security and sovereignty and inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces when they clashed with them in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

Here are the recent developments.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the agriculture policies in the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on India-China border row in Rajya Sabha.

"Both India and China maintains that maintaining bi-lateral relations is important. However unless this will be affected if there are tensions along the LAC," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

There is mismatch between what China says and does: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month and that there is a mismatch between what Beijing says and does.

Making a statement on the situation in eastern Ladakh in Rajya Sabha, the minister said India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country. While the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military dialogues, Singh said the "Chinese side again engaged in provocative military manoeuvres on the night of 29th and 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake".