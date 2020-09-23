Monsoon session Day 10: Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Monsoon session which began on September 14, witnessed passage of several bills by the Lok Sabha, including those which sought to replace the ordinances issued recently. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1.

On Tuesday, opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the Lok Sabha session as a solidarity with the eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Both, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were not left with any option but to hurriedly pass important bills in Parliament.

Highlights:

Opposition parties, that boycotted Rajya Sabha session, have called a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at Parliament today.

I've to inform members that the Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die: MoS for MEA & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan

Amid the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, stating that India is a democracy unlike China and the government should listen to the voice of the Opposition. He added that the strength of democracy is ascertained by the amount of freedom the opposition enjoys, reports ANI.

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to reconsider disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for health insurance cover to voters in the upcoming assembly election in the states'

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast, which he was observing against the unruly behaviour with him in the House by Opposition MPs during the passing of agriculture Bills on 20th September

Lok Sabha will meet at 6 pm on Wednesday instead of the usual time of 4 pm.