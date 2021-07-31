YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Monsoon Session: Amid protests, Parliament functioned for only 18 hours out of 107 hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 31: Rocked by protests from opposition parties on Pegasus snooping and other issues since the start of the Monsoon session, Parliament has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 133 crore of taxpayers' money, government sources said on Saturday.

    Parliament

    Sources said so far 89 hours have been wasted in the ongoing session which started on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. According to the details shared by official sources, while Rajya Sabha has functioned for nearly 21 percent of its scheduled time, Lok Sabha has managed to function for less than 13 percent of the scheduled time.

    Border clashes: Mizoram claims no vehicular movement from Assam so farBorder clashes: Mizoram claims no vehicular movement from Assam so far

    "Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about seven hours out of possible 54 hours. "Rajya Sabha has been allowed to function for 11 hours out of possible 53 hours. So far Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of possible 107 hours (16.8 percent)," the sources said.

    The disruptions have led to a loss of more than Rs 133 crore to the exchequer, they said. Opposition parties have been disrupting proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues.

    Amid the din, five bills have been passed in Lok Sabha, besides Appropriation bills. Rajya Sabha has also passed almost a similar number of bills. The opposition and the government have blamed each other for the current deadlock.

    More MONSOON SESSION News  

    Read more about:

    monsoon session parliament

    Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 20:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X