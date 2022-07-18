Monsoon Session 2022 live updates: RS, LS adjourned till tomorrow 11 am

BJP uses photo to back its claim of Hamid Ansari's connection with Pak journalist

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 18: The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced from today with the election for the 15th President of India.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has listed the government's business for the session, which includes 14 pending bills and 24 new bills.

These include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Newest First Oldest First Others included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani. Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, V Vijendra Prasad were others among those who took the oath today. Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath alongwith nearly 25 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members. Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, July 19. Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm for voting in Presidential election in Parliament premises. After Opposition MPs started protesting in Rajya Sabha and walked up to the Well of the House over inflation and GST rate hikes, the RS house was adjourned for a day. Rajya Sabha observes silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.



Chairman Naidu made obituary reference to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma & others pic.twitter.com/GlWBNIVPhc — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022 Chairman Naidu made obituary reference to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma & others "There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible," the PM said. "This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th August and coming 25 years- when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence. It would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey, and the new heights we scale," PM Modi told media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged lawmakers to hold discussions on various issues with an open mind to make the session fruitful and productive. Just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged lawmakers to hold discussions on various issues with an open mind to make the session fruitful and productive. "This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th August and coming 25 years- when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence. It would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey, and the new heights we scale," PM Modi told media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. "There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible," the PM said. Rajya Sabha observes silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.



Chairman Naidu made obituary reference to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma & others pic.twitter.com/GlWBNIVPhc — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022 Chairman Naidu made obituary reference to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma & others After Opposition MPs started protesting in Rajya Sabha and walked up to the Well of the House over inflation and GST rate hikes, the RS house was adjourned for a day. Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm for voting in Presidential election in Parliament premises. Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, July 19. Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath alongwith nearly 25 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members. Others included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani. Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, V Vijendra Prasad were others among those who took the oath today.