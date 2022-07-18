YouTube
    Monsoon Session 2022 live updates: RS, LS adjourned till tomorrow 11 am

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 18: The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced from today with the election for the 15th President of India.

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has listed the government's business for the session, which includes 14 pending bills and 24 new bills.

    Monsoon Session 2022 live updates: RS adjourned for the day

    These include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

    2:27 PM, 18 Jul
    Others included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani. Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, V Vijendra Prasad were others among those who took the oath today.
    2:27 PM, 18 Jul
    Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath alongwith nearly 25 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members.
    2:23 PM, 18 Jul
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, July 19.
    1:19 PM, 18 Jul
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm for voting in Presidential election in Parliament premises.
    1:18 PM, 18 Jul
    After Opposition MPs started protesting in Rajya Sabha and walked up to the Well of the House over inflation and GST rate hikes, the RS house was adjourned for a day.
    1:17 PM, 18 Jul
    Chairman Naidu made obituary reference to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma & others
    1:17 PM, 18 Jul
    "There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make this session as fruitful and productive as possible," the PM said.
    1:12 PM, 18 Jul
    "This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th August and coming 25 years- when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence. It would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey, and the new heights we scale," PM Modi told media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
    1:11 PM, 18 Jul
    Just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged lawmakers to hold discussions on various issues with an open mind to make the session fruitful and productive.

    X