Monsoon Session 2022 live updates: RS, LS adjourned till tomorrow 11 am
New Delhi, July 18: The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced from today with the election for the 15th President of India.
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has listed the government's business for the session, which includes 14 pending bills and 24 new bills.
These include the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Rajya Sabha observes silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Chairman Naidu made obituary reference to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma & others pic.twitter.com/GlWBNIVPhc