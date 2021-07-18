Monsoon Session 2021: List of key bills to be tabled in Parliament

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 18: Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 will commence from Monday, the 19th of July, and continue till 13th August. During the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items (including 29 Bills and 2 financial items) will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

List of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session, 2021

Legislative bills

The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

The Maintenance & Welfare of parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The National Institutes of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Cantonment Bill, 2021.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021.

The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Financial bills

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Excess Demands for Grants for 2017-18 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 18:10 [IST]