Monsoon Sale: SpiceJet offers flight tickets from just Rs 888, limited period offer

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 03: Private carrier SpiceJet has announced a new offer for its passengers with tickets priced at as low as Rs 888 while the international travel ticket beginning at Rs 3,499. The fares will be all-inclusive.

Booking window has opened from Tuesday onward, however, will be available till only July 06, 2019. Passengers can book their ticket in these four days for travel period uptill September 25, 2019. SpiceJet informed that there are limited seats that are available under this offer on a first-come-first-served basis.

SpiceMax offer with American express cards

What makes it even better is that when you book on spicejet.com, you get a range of exclusive offers including 25% off on meals, seats and SpiceMax. Just use promo code ADDON25 to avail the offer. Also, get 250 bonus points on new Spice Club registrations and if you are an Amex Cardholder, then you get 50% off on SpiceMax seats.

Apply promo code AMEX50 to avail the offer.

How to avail: The offer is valid both for new and existing flight bookings.

Select a SpiceMax seat while booking a ticket or through 'Manage My Booking' for an existing booking on www.spicejet.com.

Apply Promo Code AMEX50 in the Promotion code section on the payment page.

Instant discount of 50% up to Rs.500 will be applied on the SpiceMax fee.

To avail the offer, the customer must make the payment with a valid American Express Card only.

Terms and conditions:

The Offer is valid only on SpiceMax, Hot Meal, You 1st, Priority Check-in, Preferred Bag Out and Preferred Seat bookings made online at www.spicejet.com by entering the applicable Promo Code.

Under this Offer, SpiceJet will provide an instant discount as below only on the Add-on Product being bought. All other applicable charges/fees/taxes, etc. are payable by the passenger.

25% discount on Spice Add-ons booked via SpiceJet Website using promo code ADDON25.

Spice Vacations offer:

Get Hotels discount voucher worth Rs.1000 on every flight booking made through SpiceJet Mobile App.

On successfully booking a flight on SpiceJet Mobile App a Hotel Voucher worth INR shall be emailed to the eligible email ID used to make the flight booking, within 15 days of the transaction.

Only one voucher would be sent for one eligible transaction.

The Voucher is applicable on Hotel bookings made on www.spicevacations.com and www.spicejet.com only.

The voucher will be valid till 31st August 2019.

The voucher can only be applied for hotels bookings with a total booking amount of Rs.7000 or more excluding taxes.

The voucher can only be applied once.

SpiceClub registration offer: Earn 250 Bonus Points on new SpiceClub registrations between 1st till 8th July, 2019.

Only for SpiceClub members who get enrolled in SpiceClub between 1st Jul'19 and 8th Jul'19.

Validity for SpiceClub Points is 6 months.

Points can be used only from the member's SpiceClub account.

Member can't claim for any refund against SpiceClub points.

You can redeem your Spice Loyalty Points against the purchase of any product (like flight bookings or ADDONS) available on our site. However, please note that a minimum of 500 Spice Loyalty Points is required for redemption against any such purchase in the classic tier.