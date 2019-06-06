Monsoon on Horizon: Orange, yellow alerts sounded in Kerala

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, June 06: In view of the monsoon, orange and yellow alerts have been sounded in several districts in Kerala in the coming days.

The orange alert has been sounded Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on June 10.

Earlier, the normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala was June 1, marking the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season in the state.

"It is very likely to shift northwards gradually. In addition, an offshore trough is very likely to develop around 8th June, off Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast.

In association with these favourable conditions, Southwest Monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours," the MeT department said in its latest monsoon bulletin.

Last month, announcing the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala, the IMD had said it could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days, news agency PTI reported.

The Met Department has given a forecast of a normal monsoon for the season.