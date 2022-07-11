Monsoon mayhem in Telangana: 4 dead; flood alert issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari rises

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, July 11: At least four people were killed while two others have reportedly gone missing amid heavy rainfall in Telangana.

Authorities in Bhadradri Kothagudem district launched a search operation and found the body of a 55-year-old woman entangled in a tree at Chinnabandiveru. She was washed away on July 8. Another body was found in Manuguru mandal, a fisherman who was washed ashore after being caught in stormwater. Meanwhile, two more persons have gone missing in flood water in the Nizamabad district.

The government has set up helplines across the state to assist distressed people.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours.

83 rain-related deaths reported in Maharashtra

A red alert has been issued to many districts as incessant rains continue to lash several parts of the state, especially the northern districts.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in many places. Several streams and rivulets are overflowing due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

The river Godavari is on spate and water levels at Bhadrachalam raised to 51.4 ft by 12 noon and officials have issued second warning number at Bhadrachalam. Heavy inflows are expected to further raise the water levels in the river.

Met officials have warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely in many places, especially in northern districts. Red alert has been issued to Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancheriyal, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Gajityal, and Bhupalapally districts whereas, Orange alert issued to Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet Hanmakona and few other districts.

The state government has put the entire administration on alert and kept the NDRF and Air Force teams on standby to carry out relief activities if needed. Holidays are also declared for educational institutions as a precaution.

Karnataka rains: Red alert declared in 3 districts; Belagavi faces flood threat

Heavy rains are likely to continue for a few more days, the state government has declared holidays to all educational institutions from today for three days.

Following the decision, all examinations scheduled in the purview of Osmania University and other higher educational institutions have been postponed. In Hyderabad, people are facing hardships in several residential areas with stormwater entering their homes. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has asked officials and staff to remain available for people and canceled all holidays and leaves. Meanwhile, the South-Central Railway has canceled 34 MMTS trains in Hyderabad due to heavy rains.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 15:21 [IST]