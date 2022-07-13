Monsoon Mayhem: 18 killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, Maha; Delhi showers continue

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 13: At least 18 people, including six children, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while thousands were evacuated and forced to stay in shelter homes amid continued heavy rains in the states on Tuesday.

Delhi

Showers in Delhi also brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city where the minimum settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday. The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

However, data from IMD showed that five districts in Delhi have reported deficient rainfall this monsoon so far due to poor distribution of rains.

The weather department has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Delhi for Wednesday and Thursday. The Capital's adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh may also see moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms. Met officials say there may be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India during the next five days.

Maharashtra

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least nine people, including three children, on Tuesday. At least 95 people were also evacuated from flooded places.

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, a disaster management department report said.

The Met department has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rains at isolated places for Nashik, Palghar, and Pune districts for the next three days. Heavy rains also forced schools and colleges to remain closed in Nashik city where people in flood-prone areas were asked to shift to safer places.

Gujarat

Heavy rains have continued to lash several parts of Gujarat over the weekend, affecting normal life in the state. A flood-like situation has occurred in parts of Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts in the state, with water flowing above danger levels in various water bodies. More than 27,000 people have been shifted to safer places following the heavy rains and flood-like situation.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state#GujaratFloods pic.twitter.com/zfX6sSgghh — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour, causing distress to people and animals#GujaratFloods pic.twitter.com/yJQGJhKlmF — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Jharkhand

Four people died in a mudslide that took place at an underpass construction site near Pradhankhanta railway station in Dhanbad, SSP Dhanbad said.

Some trains were also diverted/cancelled at night as agitation took place after the incident.

As per the Dhanbad division PRO, the line is now clear and train services have resumed on the route (Pradhankhanta- Dhanbad- Gaya route).

Odisha:

Landslide induced by heavy rains in Odisha's Gajapati district has made lives of the people of Nuapalli village miserable. As per reports, four to five houses at the village under Nuagada block of the district on Tuesday suffered damages due to landslide.

Due to a well-marked low pressure area over south Odisha coast and adjoining areas and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 45 to 55 kmph is likely over the sea off Odisha coast adjoining west-central and North-west Bay of Bengal till July 16, 2022. As per an IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several parts of the state during the period as well.

Madhya Pradesh

People of Madhya Pradesh got some relief from rains on Tuesday, after continous downpour on Monday. As per the weather department, rains will batter the state again from July 15 to 17. 231mm of normal rainfall was recorded in MP from June 1 to July 13. Cloudy weather was seen in Sehore Khandwa, and rains lashed Hoshangabad.

Karnataka

Bengaluru may see a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" till July 16. The maximum and minimum temperature for the same period is expected to hover around 27 degrees and 20 degrees respectively. On Tuesday, the city logged a minimum temperature of 19°C.

While no alert has been issued for Bengaluru, more than 7 districts in Karnataka, namely Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Shimoga and Udupi are on 'orange' alert and may see heavy rain.