    Monsoon Updates: Yamuna water level starts receding but situation remains critical

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: In Delhi, the Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark on Wednesday evening, but was now showing a receding trend. However, the situation is still critical. The water level rose due to rain in northern India and discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana.

    28 killed, 22 missing as rains lash in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
    PWD's earth-movers remove muds from Aut - Sainj road for smooth traffic, following heavy monsoon rains in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. PTI

    Flood alert for Delhi as Yamuna likely to cross danger mark today

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    9:34 AM, 22 Aug
    Odisha
    Locals carry pregnant woman for 12km through river to get to ambulance
    9:34 AM, 22 Aug
    Delhi: Water level at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) is at 204.95 meters; 0.38 meters below the danger level of 205.33 meters.
    5:43 PM, 21 Aug
    The Rainfall Amount In Pune In August So Far Is 192 Mm Which Surpasses The Monthly Average Of 122.3 Mm, Skymet tweets.
    5:42 PM, 21 Aug
    Several celebrities, banks and trade organisations have come forward to help the flood victims in Maharashtra by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday donated Rs 11 lakh while Aamir Khan contributed Rs 25 lakh for the flood relief.
    4:40 PM, 21 Aug
    Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat announces a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of the persons who have lost their lives in the helicopter crash in Uttarkashi District.
    3:15 PM, 21 Aug
    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava on Tuesday said rains are likely to subside in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over the next four to five days.
    3:15 PM, 21 Aug
    Fresh landslides struck Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, blocking traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway, the police said. Landslides occurred at Marhi between Manali and Rohtang on the Manali-Leh Highway at around 11.30 am, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.
    3:12 PM, 21 Aug
    Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal: Water-level in Yamuna river is at 206.6 meters. Till now, there has no loss of life. Temporary tents have been arranged for stay. Once water recedes sufficiently people can go back to their houses.
    3:12 PM, 21 Aug
    Himachal Pradesh: Border Roads Organisation is conducting road clearing operation near Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh highway.
    12:53 PM, 21 Aug
    The Yamuna river, which flows in six districts of Delhi, continued to flow above the danger mark with the water level at 206.60 metres. The river surpassed the danger mark of 205.33m on Monday night. Officials have said that the water level is expected to surge up to 207m by Wednesday.
    12:52 PM, 21 Aug
    Delhi
    A family of four people was rescued after their house, in slum near Zero Pusta in Usmanpur, was submerged in water yesterday. The water level at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) has reached 206.60 meter.
    12:52 PM, 21 Aug
    Uttarkashi
    Search & rescue operation by SDRF, NDRF, ITBP & Police continue in Mori tehsil following cloud-burst.
    12:51 PM, 21 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    20 people missing in Sanel village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district, following an incident of cloudburst there. 15 bodies have been recovered so far. The search operation is still underway.
    11:12 AM, 21 Aug
    The IMD on Wednesday said flood-hit Himachal Pradesh will witness some respite from rains as the next 24 hours are likely to be dry and sunny.
    11:11 AM, 21 Aug
    In Himachal Pradesh, where 25 lives were lost, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly that his government is working on a war- footing to restore damaged roads and water and power supplies in the affected areas at the earliest. He said during the entire monsoon season beginning July 1, over 60 people have been killed and the state suffered a loss of Rs 625 crore.After the recent rains, 1,600 stranded people have been shifted to safety in the state, the government said.
    10:24 AM, 21 Aug
    Delhi
    Water level at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) has reached 206.60 meter. As per Upper Yamuna Division, Central Water Commission the water level is expected to reach the peak value of 207.08 meter between 1 to 5 pm today.
    9:22 AM, 21 Aug
    India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh: Weather was dry at most places over the state during last 24 hours. Weather will be dry/sunny at most places over the state during next 24 hours.
    9:14 AM, 21 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    Food, water and other relief material being sent on two helicopters, to flood affected Arakot in Uttarkashi district, from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun.
    9:09 AM, 21 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    6 quintal of relief material have been sent by Air Force helicopters to flood hit Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi district.
    9:09 AM, 21 Aug
    Uttarakhand
    9:08 AM, 21 Aug
    Jalandhar
    Around 20 villages in Lohian Khas have been flooded after a dam was damaged due to overflow of water. Locals say, "administration is yet to provide us any help. People are facing problems due to flood.We request govt to put up some tents for the public.
    9:07 AM, 21 Aug
    Punjab
    Water logging in parts of Ludhiana due to rainfall.
    8:49 PM, 20 Aug
    Rain fury claims 37 lives in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; water level in Yamuna rises.
    6:40 PM, 20 Aug
    Earlier in the day, over 10,000 people evacuated as Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi.
    6:28 PM, 20 Aug
    Yamuna river was flowing at 206.08 metres at 1pm. Delhi revenue minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the relief camps set up by Delhi government at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony.
    6:24 PM, 20 Aug
    Rains and floods in the northern states have claimed at least 38 lives so far and triggered landslides that left thousands of people stranded in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
    6:18 PM, 20 Aug
    Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the next of kin of deceased in Uttarkashi natural disaster, says Trivendra Singh Rawat.
    5:55 PM, 20 Aug
    Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited the rain-ravaged Mori block of Uttarkashi to take stock of relief and rescue operations even as the death toll in rain-related incidents in the district rose to 13.
    5:55 PM, 20 Aug
    3:30 PM, 20 Aug
    The funds will be disbursed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
