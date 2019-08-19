Monsoon Updates: Yamuna water level starts receding but situation remains critical

In Himachal Pradesh, 22 people including two Nepalese lost their lives as rains remained unabated. Reports say that nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident. Following the downpour, district officials in the state have ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.