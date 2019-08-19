Monsoon Updates: Yamuna water level starts receding but situation remains critical
New Delhi, Aug 22: In Delhi, the Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark on Wednesday evening, but was now showing a receding trend. However, the situation is still critical. The water level rose due to rain in northern India and discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana.
Kalahandi: Locals of Nehala village carried a pregnant woman on a cot for at least 12 km, through Jelingadhora river up to Kaniguma Gram in order to avail the facility of an ambulance, as there was no proper road. #Odisha (21/8/2019) pic.twitter.com/nUzmajf6Je
9:34 AM, 22 Aug
Delhi: Water level at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) is at 204.95 meters; 0.38 meters below the danger level of 205.33 meters.
5:43 PM, 21 Aug
The Rainfall Amount In Pune In August So Far Is 192 Mm Which Surpasses The Monthly Average Of 122.3 Mm, Skymet tweets.
5:42 PM, 21 Aug
Several celebrities, banks and trade organisations have come forward to help the flood victims in Maharashtra by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday donated Rs 11 lakh while Aamir Khan contributed Rs 25 lakh for the flood relief.
4:40 PM, 21 Aug
Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat announces a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of the persons who have lost their lives in the helicopter crash in Uttarkashi District.
3:15 PM, 21 Aug
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava on Tuesday said rains are likely to subside in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over the next four to five days.
3:15 PM, 21 Aug
Fresh landslides struck Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, blocking traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway, the police said. Landslides occurred at Marhi between Manali and Rohtang on the Manali-Leh Highway at around 11.30 am, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.
3:12 PM, 21 Aug
Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal: Water-level in Yamuna river is at 206.6 meters. Till now, there has no loss of life. Temporary tents have been arranged for stay. Once water recedes sufficiently people can go back to their houses.
3:12 PM, 21 Aug
Himachal Pradesh: Border Roads Organisation is conducting road clearing operation near Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh highway.
12:53 PM, 21 Aug
The Yamuna river, which flows in six districts of Delhi, continued to flow above the danger mark with the water level at 206.60 metres. The river surpassed the danger mark of 205.33m on Monday night. Officials have said that the water level is expected to surge up to 207m by Wednesday.
12:52 PM, 21 Aug
Delhi
Delhi: A family of four people was rescued after their house, in slum near Zero Pusta in Usmanpur, was submerged in water yesterday. The water level at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) has reached 206.60 meter. pic.twitter.com/6rE1X1N7KQ
Search & rescue operation by SDRF, NDRF, ITBP & Police continue in Mori tehsil following cloud-burst.
12:51 PM, 21 Aug
Uttarakhand
20 people missing in Sanel village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district, following an incident of cloudburst there. 15 bodies have been recovered so far. The search operation is still underway.
11:12 AM, 21 Aug
The IMD on Wednesday said flood-hit Himachal Pradesh will witness some respite from rains as the next 24 hours are likely to be dry and sunny.
11:11 AM, 21 Aug
In Himachal Pradesh, where 25 lives were lost, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly that his government is working on a war- footing to restore damaged roads and water and power supplies in the affected areas at the earliest. He said during the entire monsoon season beginning July 1, over 60 people have been killed and the state suffered a loss of Rs 625 crore.After the recent rains, 1,600 stranded people have been shifted to safety in the state, the government said.
10:24 AM, 21 Aug
Delhi
Water level at Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) has reached 206.60 meter. As per Upper Yamuna Division, Central Water Commission the water level is expected to reach the peak value of 207.08 meter between 1 to 5 pm today.
9:22 AM, 21 Aug
India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh: Weather was dry at most places over the state during last 24 hours. Weather will be dry/sunny at most places over the state during next 24 hours.
9:14 AM, 21 Aug
Uttarakhand
Food, water and other relief material being sent on two helicopters, to flood affected Arakot in Uttarkashi district, from Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun.
9:09 AM, 21 Aug
Uttarakhand
9:09 AM, 21 Aug
Uttarakhand
9:08 AM, 21 Aug
Jalandhar
Around 20 villages in Lohian Khas have been flooded after a dam was damaged due to overflow of water. Locals say, "administration is yet to provide us any help. People are facing problems due to flood.We request govt to put up some tents for the public.
Water logging in parts of Ludhiana due to rainfall.
8:49 PM, 20 Aug
6:40 PM, 20 Aug
Earlier in the day, over 10,000 people evacuated as Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi.
6:28 PM, 20 Aug
Yamuna river was flowing at 206.08 metres at 1pm. Delhi revenue minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the relief camps set up by Delhi government at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony.
6:24 PM, 20 Aug
Rains and floods in the northern states have claimed at least 38 lives so far and triggered landslides that left thousands of people stranded in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
6:18 PM, 20 Aug
Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the next of kin of deceased in Uttarkashi natural disaster, says Trivendra Singh Rawat.
5:55 PM, 20 Aug
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited the rain-ravaged Mori block of Uttarkashi to take stock of relief and rescue operations even as the death toll in rain-related incidents in the district rose to 13.
5:55 PM, 20 Aug
Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the next of kin of deceased in Uttarkashi natural disaster: Trivendra Singh Rawat
3:30 PM, 20 Aug
The funds will be disbursed from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
In Himachal Pradesh, 22 people including two Nepalese lost their lives as rains remained unabated. Reports say that nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office, leaving three people dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident. Following the downpour, district officials in the state have ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu on Monday.
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
In Punjab, three people were reported killed as the roof of their house collapsed. Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Heavy rain remained unabated in the state and neighbouring Haryana following which the Army has been asked to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and around 22 went missing as heavy rains lashed the state. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages, damaging several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said.
3:35 PM, 19 Aug
The local administration has issued a warning to all the pilgrims travelling to Badrinath Temple and the yatra was stopped after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 yatris got stranded in Badrinath after the landslides.
3:36 PM, 19 Aug
Joshimath, Kangchenjunga, Hanuman Chatti, Lambagar and Pandukeshwar are the worst-affected areas.
3:36 PM, 19 Aug
Besides, the national capital Delhi also witnessed rains following which the water level in the Yamuna river neared warning level.
3:37 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand
Rescue operations underway in Uttarkashi's Mori tehsil following cloudburst in the area.
3:37 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarkashi
Two choppers have taken off for Arakot of Mori with communication equipment & ropes for rescue operations following cloud burst. Three medical teams have also reached Arakot.
3:39 PM, 19 Aug
Kullu
Incessant rain has led to flooding in the district; two persons have lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Kullu.
3:40 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
National Highway (NH) 3 between Manali and Kullu partially damaged following heavy rainfall in the state.
3:40 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand: Two persons airlifted from Arakot of Mori tehsil in Uttarkashi following cloudburst have been brought to Sahasradhara helipad in Dehradun. They are being shifted to Doon Hospital pic.twitter.com/tXXNkNSIsl
Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.
3:41 PM, 19 Aug
Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan took stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region.
3:41 PM, 19 Aug
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
Normal life affected in Hamirpur due to heavy rainfall in the area.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials in wake of the rising water level in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand
Secretary (Incharge) Disaster Management, S A Murugesan, to ANI: 17 people have died in the cloud burst in Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi.
3:42 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh: A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region. The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages pic.twitter.com/XxPypEhVmi
A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region. The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages
3:43 PM, 19 Aug
Kullu
Traffic movement stopped at Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi after the road caved in following a landslide.
3:43 PM, 19 Aug
India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours.
Road near Hanogi temple in Dwada damaged following heavy rainfall.
3:44 PM, 19 Aug
Himachal Pradesh
CM Jai Ram Thakur on flood-situation in the state: 22 people have died due to heavy rainfall & flood in just past 2 days. Death toll in entire monsoon season is 43. Losses of 574 crore estimated till now, detailed reports will come later. Situation is improving
3:44 PM, 19 Aug
Kerala
Death toll in flood-related incidents rises to 121. 40 people injured, 21 still missing.
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Punjab
Jalandhar: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur following heavy rainfall
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Jammu & Kashmir: People stuck near an under-construction bridge in JAMMU after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/oi4774ffMS
People stuck near an under-construction bridge in Jammu after a sudden increase in water-level of Tawi river. Rescue operation underway.
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Uttarakhand
4 dead, 3 rescued & 1 missing in Makudi village, Uttarkashi district following a cloud burst in the area. Rescue operation underway.
3:45 PM, 19 Aug
Delhi
Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters).
3:46 PM, 19 Aug
Sandeep Singh, IAF Chief Operations Officer Jammu: We received info at 12 pm that some people needed to be rescued, by 12:29 pm helicopter was here. Our Garud Commandos went down& put a hook on fishermen, 4 people were rescued in a short span of time, the operation was successful
4:20 PM, 19 Aug
Skyment Weather said that light rains are expected over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram during next 2-3 hours
4:21 PM, 19 Aug
Visited IIT Ropar to see the damage due to floods in Satluj. Met the Director & students. We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board & lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed Divisional Commissioner to coordinate the relief work. pic.twitter.com/Rfn5jfSssU
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh visited IIT Ropar earlier on Monday to assess the damage due to floods. "We are making arrangements for transportation of students and their board and lodging in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Have deputed divisional commissioner to coordinate the relief work," he tweeted. Heavy rains in the region led to flooding of River Satluj, submerging parts of IIT Roorkee campus and nearby villages.
