Monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 04: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' with forecast of enhancement in rainfall till September 6 in Mumbai, neighbouring cities of Thane, Palghar and interiors of Maharashtra.

The rains played a spoilsport in the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Tuesday as it increased traffic woes for the residents who had ventured outside their homes for Ganesh Visarjan.

According to Skymet Weather, moderate rains with a few intense spells are likely in Mumbai today as well as tomorrow.

These showers would not be a continuous affair and short breathers in between are likely. Thus, no severe disruption would be seen. However, some intense spells may lead to traffic chaos in some parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Light rain occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh as monsoon weakened over the hill-state, the Meteorological department said. Some parts of the hill-state will be lashed by rain till September 8. The IMD has also forecast another spell of heavy downpour in Odisha till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over the Bay of Bengal.

Though a cloud cover enveloped Delhi for quite some time on Monday, rains kept city residents waiting. However, the weather department said, light showers are likely at night and on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, according to data shared by the weather agency, nearly half of the country has received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 per cent more precipitation than normal.