Monsoon arrives in Kerala: Light to moderate rainfall predicted in Karnataka, TN, AP, Telangana

Explained: What is the onset of monsoon? How it is declared?

Monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, northeastern states for next 4 days

Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Bengaluru

Explained: How Delhi is planning to tackle the monsoon

When will Monsoon reach Madhya Pradesh? Here's what IMD says

Monsoon covers entire Odisha; IMD issues yellow warning

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Jun 20: Monsoon covered the whole of Odisha on Monday, as heavy rain lashed several districts, the Met Department said.

It also issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy rainfall in many districts over the next four days.

"Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha today and, thus, it covered the entire state," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre head H R Biswas said in a statement.

Monsoon had entered the southern parts of the state last week.

Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district received 170 mm of rain over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, followed by Banki in Cuttack with 165 mm precipitation, the weatherman said.

Balasore received 82.2 mm of rain, while parts of Boudh, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda and Sambalpur also experienced downpour, the Met office said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 17:02 [IST]