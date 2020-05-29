Monkeys flee with COVID-19 samples in UP's Meerut

Lucknow, May 29: A troop of monkeys on Thursday took away three blood samples of patients collected for routine tests from lab technicians at Meerut Medical College.

The lab technician was carrying a number of blood samples when he was attacked by a troop of monkeys at the college premise.

The monkeys snatched and ran away reportedly three samples of the COVID-19 patients.

Meerut: A troop of monkeys took away blood samples of some patients collected for routine tests, from lab technicians at Meerut Medical College, earlier today. SK Garg, Principal,Meerut Medical College says,"Samples taken away by monekys do not include #COVID19 swab test samples" pic.twitter.com/neB8o0maZ4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 29, 2020

This is a very serious alarm for authority and local administration as infection can spread from those samples.

The locals fear the spread of infection, however, S K Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College says,"Samples taken away by monekys do not include COVID19 swab test samples".