Monkeypox scare: Health ministry lists dos and don'ts to prevent getting infected

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHfW) on Wednesday released a list of do's and don'ts to protect oneself from catching monkeypox.

The health ministry has recommended measures like isolating the patient and wearing face masks to slow the spread of monkeypox. It also said that anyone can catch the virus if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.

"Protect yourself from #Monkeypox. Know what you should and should not do to avoid contracting the disease," the official Twitter account of the Ministry tweeted.

Dos to prevent monkeypox infection:

Isolate infected patients from others

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizers

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves

Use disinfectants for environmental sanitization

Don'ts to prevent monkeypox infection:

Don's share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox

Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals

Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox

Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation

Globally, several thousands of cases of monkeypox have been reported from a large number of countries and death in many cases also being reported due to this viral zoonotic disease.

The ''Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease'' issued by the Centre says that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 14:28 [IST]