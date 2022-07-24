Monkeypox: 40-year-old Telangana resident shows suspected Monkeypox symptoms

YouTube
    Monkeypox: 40-year-old Telangana resident shows suspected symptoms

    Hyderabad, July 24: A 40-year-old resident in Telangana with a travel history to Kuwait has shown symptoms of Monkeypox, ANI reported.

    "The patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. His samples have been sent to NIV lab, Pune for testing. He has been isolated," Director of Public Health, Telangana, told ANI.

    He further added, "We have identified six people who had direct contact with this person. None of them had any symptoms."

    Meanwhile, a Delhi man with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox virus, official sources said on Sunday. This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

    The 34-year-old man had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, official sources told PTI.

    "1st case of #Monkeypox detected in Delhi. Patient is stable & recovering. There's no need to panic. Situation under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread & protect Delhiites," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 21:32 [IST]
